Meeting of chiefs of staff of CIS armed forces kicks off in Baku

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

A regular meeting of the committee of chiefs of staff of the Commonwealth of Independent States' (CIS) armed forces has kicked off in Baku, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The meeting is expected to address the present situation and prospects for the expansion of military cooperation among the CIS nations, sign final protocols, formulate a joint work plan for the coming year, and share opinions on a variety of other mutually beneficial matters.

Prior to the meeting, the high-ranking military delegations from the CIS member countries visited the Alley of Martyrs (Shehids) to pay tribute to the memory of those, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The chiefs of staff of the armed forces of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, the deputy chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, as well as the Tajik military attaché to Russia, are attending the meeting.

Azerbaijani First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani army Col-Gen Karim Valiyev is chairing the meeting.

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) was founded in 1991 after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Meetings are held periodically on a rotating basis at the CIS countries’ capitals. Forums include the council of heads of states, the council of prime ministers, and the council of foreign ministers.

The CIS performs its activities on the basis of the charter, adopted by the council of heads of states on 22 January 1993, which stipulates the goals and principles of the commonwealth, and the rights and obligations of the countries.