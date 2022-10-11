Baku to host meeting of chiefs of staff of CIS nations' armed forces

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Baku will host a regular meeting of the committee of chiefs of staff of the Commonwealth of Independent States' (CIS) armed forces on October 12, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The chiefs of staff of the armed forces of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, the deputy chief of the general staff of the Russian armed forces, as well as the Tajik military attaché to Russia will attend the meeting.

Azerbaijani First Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani army Col-Gen Karim Valiyev will chair the meeting.

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) was founded in 1991 after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Meetings are held periodically on a rotating basis at the CIS countries’ capitals. Forums include the council of heads of states, the council of prime ministers, and the council of foreign ministers.

The CIS performs its activities on the basis of the charter, adopted by the council of heads of states on 22 January 1993, which stipulates the goals and principles of the commonwealth, and the rights and obligations of the countries.