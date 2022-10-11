Azerbaijani servicemen join NATO training course in Baku

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Servicemen of the Azerbaijani army have attended a NATO training course in Baku on the use of helicopters in military operations, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The course was organized under the Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP) for 2022 between the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and NATO, with the participation of the Azerbaijan air force personnel and representatives of the Mobile Training Team of Allied Air Command (AIRCOM) at Ramstein.

The course participants were first given a briefing on the structure and scenario of the training course, as well as the assigned duties and objectives.

It was noted that briefings on arranging activities in key air force units in line with the NATO standards, assuring defense and security measures, as well as other issues, will be delivered during the training held within the framework of the Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC). Activities involving aviation support will also be carried out.

The training course will last until October 13, the ministry said.

Relations with NATO started in 1992 when Azerbaijan joined the North Atlantic Cooperation Council. This forum for dialogue was succeeded in 1997 by the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council, which brings together all allies and partner countries in the Euro-Atlantic area.

Bilateral cooperation began when Azerbaijan joined the Partnership for Peace (PfP) program in 1994. Thanks to regular participation in PfP activities, Azerbaijan has been able to contribute actively to Euro-Atlantic security by supporting NATO-led peace-support operations.

Azerbaijan’s participation in the PfP Planning and Review Process (PARP) since 1997 has enabled NATO and individual allies to assist Azerbaijan in developing selected units to improve interoperability with those of the allies.

NATO and Azerbaijan started work on a jointly agreed Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP) in 2008 to integrate NATO standards into the teaching methodologies and curricula of the country’s Professional Military Education (PME) institutions.

In 2018, Azerbaijan asked NATO to also involve the Military High School, a pre-commissioning school, in DEEP.