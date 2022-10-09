Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions in Kalbajar and Lachin

By Sabina Mammadli

Armenian armed forces shelled positions of Azerbaijani army came under fire, Azernews reports per Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The units of the Armenian armed forces in the positions of Yukhari Shorja settlement of Basarkechar district and Khanazakh of Goris district using small arms of various calibers periodically subjected the positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of Yellija of Kalbabajr district during the night of October 8, and the positions in the direction of Malibey settlement of Lachin district in the morning of October 9.

The Azerbaijani army units took adequate countermeasures.

Armenia periodically shells Azerbaijani military positions on liberated territories. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have multiple times come under Armenian fire.

The major border clashes since the 44-day war (2020) erupted between the sides on the night of September 12 leading to 13, when units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions.