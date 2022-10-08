Azerbaijan is implementing major energy projects - Trend news agency's Deputy Director General [PHOTO/VIDEO]

By Trend





Thanks to the balanced political and economic course pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is implementing major economic and energy projects amid country's internal stability, Trend reports.

Head of Trend News Agency's Foreign Projects Directorate Rufiz Hafizoglu said during the "Esas mesele" (Main issue) show on AzTV channel.

According to him,first of all, stability is necessary for the implementation of economic projects.

"Azerbaijan is implementing large economic and energy projects and this is an important event amid country's internal stability. On the other hand, energy projects of Azerbaijan, unlike the energy projects of other states, were not used as political pressure," Hafizoglu said.

Touching upon the subject of meeting between the leader of Azerbaijan, France, Armenia and President of European Council in Prague, he noted that OSCE Minsk Group format and current Brussels format are completely different.

"Because the reality is that OSCE Minsk Group met only to hold discussions," Hafizoglu stated.

He also said that Armenian society had been told for years that Turks were their enemy.

"Armenian American lobby put pressure in one form or another on the former authorities of Armenia on the subject that any negotiations with Türkiye are impossible. After all, the normalization of Turkish-Armenian relations means the collapse of the Armenian American lobby. Azerbaijan created a different reality after the Second Karabakh War. Azerbaijan was victorious, and thanks to the creative work carried out for two years on the the liberated lands, Karabakh destroyed by Armenians is being revived," Hafizoglu added.









