Azerbaijani Defense Ministry dismisses Armenia's ceasefire breach allegations as fake

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has dismissed Armenia’s ceasefire breach allegations as fake, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The allegation disseminated by the Armenian Defense Ministry about the Azerbaijani army units’ alleged shelling of equipment involved in reinforcement activities in the Armenian army positions at midday on October 6, inflicting damage on equipment, is false, the ministry said.

“This is another inflammatory piece of disinformation from the opposing side,” the ministry stressed.

Armenia periodically shells Azerbaijani military positions on liberated territories. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have multiple times come under Armenian fire.

The major border clashes since the 44-day war (2020) erupted between the sides on the night of September 12 leading to 13, when units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions.