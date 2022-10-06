Swiss company developing general plans for three Azerbaijani cities in Karabakh

By Trend

The sa_partner Swiss company together with Azerbaijani government is developing a general plan for three cities, a co-founder of sa_partners Tomas Kovári told Trend on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan National Urban Forum.

"So far the company is developing general plans for the cities of Zangilan, Kalbajar and Gubadli. This is a very long process, which includes the participation of various ministries. And the company hopes to see the results of the work over the next year," he said.

According to Kovári, the speed of restoration work on its liberated territories is amazing.

"I must say that the speed of the reconstruction process is extraordinary. Every time we come here, we see something new. I have never seen anything like it. I really hope that this will also speed up the process of returning former internally displaced persons to their homes," he added.