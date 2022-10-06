Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions in liberated Kalbajar

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Armenian armed forces have shelled the Azerbaijani military positions in liberated Kalbajar, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

On the evening of October 5, units of the Armenian armed forces, using small arms, subjected to fire the Azerbaijani military positions stationed in Kalbajar District’s Alagollar area from their positions in Basarkhecar [Gegharkunik] region’s Yukhari Shorja [Verin Shorzha] village.

Units of the Azerbaijani army took appropriate retaliatory measures to suppress the opposite side, the report added.

Meanwhile, the ministry dismissed the information spread on October 5 about the Azerbaijani armed forces’ alleged shelling of the Armenian military positions with mortars and large-caliber weapons as another example of the opposite side's disinformation policy.

The ministry stressed that during the mentioned period, Armenian military units fired on Azerbaijani positions stationed in the opposite direction from their combat positions in Basarkhechar region's Istisu village.

“We declare that the Azerbaijan Army Units take retaliatory measures only against provocations committed by the Armenian side,” the ministry emphasized.

Armenia's military and political leadership bear sole responsibility for the escalation of tension on the border, the ministry added.

Armenia periodically shells Azerbaijani military positions on liberated territories. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have multiple times come under Armenian fire.

The major border clashes since the 44-day war (2020) erupted between the sides on the night of September 12 leading to 13, when units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions.