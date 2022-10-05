  • 05 October 2022 [12:54]
    Ombudswoman calls int'l community to act against Armenia's war crimes
  • 05 October 2022 [12:46]
    Baku hands 17 Armenian servicemen over to Yerevan
  • 05 October 2022 [12:34]
    Azerbaijanis in Canada protest at Armenian provocation
  • 05 October 2022 [11:25]
    Baku, Yerevan discuss blueprint for peace in US-organized trilateral call format
  • 05 October 2022 [11:05]
    Another mass grave of Azerbaijani servicemen found in Karabakh
  • 05 October 2022 [10:49]
    National Urban Forum gets underway in Aghdam with President Ilham Aliyev & First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in presence [PHOTO/VIDEO]
  • 05 October 2022 [10:43]
    Envoy hails Switzerland for hosting Azerbaijani, Armenian FM’s direct meeting
  • 05 October 2022 [10:05]
    President Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to President of Tajikistan
  • 05 October 2022 [09:59]
    South Caucasus Weekly Review looks into major developments in Armenia, Georgia & Azerbaijan

