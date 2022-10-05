Baku hands 17 Armenian servicemen over to Yerevan

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has returned 17 Armenian servicemen to Yerevan, proceeding from the principles of humanism, Azernews reports.

The servicemen were apprehended during recent large-scale provocations carried out by the Armenian armed forces near the Azerbaijani border on September 13-14.

The handover was agreed upon with the Armenian government through international mediation. Four of the 17 Armenian servicemen were injured and were later treated in Azerbaijan.

US President’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has welcomed the return of the Armenian servicemen.

“We welcome Azerbaijan’s return of the 17 Armenian POWs from the recent violence. The United States continues to support ongoing efforts to reach a lasting peace agreement,” he tweeted.

Azerbaijan has repeatedly repatriated detained Armenian military personnel. The most recent transfer occurred on September 8, 2022, when Azerbaijan transferred five Armenian personnel to the opposing side.

Following the recent border clashes, the bodies of 133 Armenian troops were transported to Armenia.

The major border clashes since the 44-day war (2020) erupted between the sides on the night of September 12 leading to 13, when units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions.

Meanwhile, another mass grave of Azerbaijani military personnel, killed by the Armenian armed forces in the first Karabakh war (1988-1994) was found in Khojavand District’s Edilli village, Azernews reports.

“Another mass grave with remnants of 12 people tied with wire and rope, as well as signs of torture were found in the formerly occupied village of Edilli in Khojavand. Around 4,000 Azerbaijani civilians and POWs are still missing and no condemnation against Armenian perpetrators!” Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on its Twitter account.

The previous mass grave in the same village was discovered on February 24, Zaur Ismayilov, a member of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons Working Group reported earlier.

During the search, the commission discovered additional mass graves near the liberated cities of Aghdam, Fuzuli, Khojavand, and Shusha, Ismayilov said.

"One of the mass graves is located in Edilli village of Khojavand region. According to preliminary data, the remains of 15-20 people were found there. The State Commission has data on several mass graves, GPRS coordinates are determined. As the territories are cleared of mines, the graves will be gradually discovered," he added.