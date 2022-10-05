City Hotel Agdam to be constructed in Aghdam city [PHOTO/VIDEO]

A foundation stone has been laid for City Hotel Agdam in the city of Aghdam.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

CEO of PMD Projects Nariman Topchubashov informed the President and the First Lady of the hotel to be constructed.

Conference, and banquet halls, fitness and spa centers, restaurant and outdoor terrace will be created in a five-story hotel building that will feature 130 rooms.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for City Hotel Agdam.







