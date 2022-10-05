National Urban Forum gets underway in Aghdam with President Ilham Aliyev & First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in presence [PHOTO/VIDEO]

Azerbaijan National Urban Forum on the “Sustainable Development Goals and the New Urban Agenda as engines of post-conflict reconstruction and rehabilitation” has kicked off in Aghdam in partnership with the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-HABITAT), the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan and with the organizational support of the ADA University.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are attending the opening ceremony of the Forum.

The head of state made a speech at the event.











