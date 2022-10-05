Chronicles of Victory: October 5, 2020

By Trend

The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020 in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline, Trend reports.

The erupted 44-day Second Karabakh War ended with liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation.

Trend presents the chronicle of the tenth day of the Second Karabakh war:

- President Ilham Aliyev announced that the Azerbaijani Army liberated Shikhali Aghali, Sarijali, Mazra villages of Jabrayil district and several strategic heights in different directions.

- President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by TRT Haber TV channel.

- First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on her official Instagram page urged everyone to share the truth about the Armenian aggression.

- The Defense Ministry said that the territory of Azerbaijan was subjected to rocket fire from Armenia. Photos of enemy vehicles captured in Jabrail.

- The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan reported 24 deaths and 121 injuries as a result of the Armenian provocation.

- The Armenian armed forces fired at Barda, Ganja, Goygol and Goranboy.

- One person was killed, three were injured from fragments of a rocket launched at Barda.

- The Ministry of Defense has spread video footage of the Azerbaijani village of Talish, liberated from the Armenian occupation.

- In connection with the crimes of Armenia against Azerbaijan, 19 criminal cases have been initiated.

- The Armenian Armed Forces has shelled the city of Agjabedi, there are wounded. 4 units of MLRS "Grad" of the Armed Forces of Armenia destroyed.



