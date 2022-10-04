Azerbaijani, Turkish defense chiefs discuss prospects of military cooperation

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar have discussed prospects of military cooperation in Baku, Azernews, reports, citing the ministry.

On October 4, Hasanov welcomed the Turkish delegation led by Akar at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

During the meeting, Hasanov expressed his pleasure to meet the Turkish delegation in Azerbaijan underlining that the two nations' cooperation and strategic partnership in the military, as in other spheres, is founded on friendship and fraternity.

Hasanov briefed his counterpart on the operational conditions that emerged as a result of the Azerbaijani army's effective counter-measures to recent Armenian provocations, as well as the work done in the army-building sphere.

Akar, for his part, expressed his pleasure in visiting Azerbaijan and conveyed his condolences to the families of servicemen, who perished while preventing Armenia’s large-scale provocations, as well as expressed his best wishes to the injured.

He emphasized that the Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation, which is based on mutual trust, confidence, and support, will continue to develop successfully.

The importance of conducting joint military drills for further development of military personnel’s professional level was especially underlined at the meeting.

The prospects for the growth of Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in military, military-technical, military education, and other spheres, as well as regional security, and a variety of mutually beneficial issues were reviewed.

Prior to the meeting, a ceremonial welcoming was held at the Defense Ministry the Book of Honor was signed in line with the protocol.

The Turkish delegation includes Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish armed forces Yashar Guler, as well as commanders of the troops.