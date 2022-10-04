Army’s sapper units defuse 452 Armenia-planted mines in Dashkasan

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Engineer-sapper units of the Azerbaijani army have defused some 452 mines planted by an Armenian sabotage group in Dashkasan District, Azernews reports, per the Defense Ministry.

“Azerbaijani engineer-sappers detected 452 Armenia-made E-001 M anti-personnel mines, buried by Armenian sabotage groups in this territory, and neutralized them in compliance with safety regulations,” the ministry said.

Dashkasan District is being cleared off mines planted during a large-scale provocation by Armenian armed forces on September 12-14.

The engineer-sapper forces of the Azerbaijan army continue to clear Azerbaijani areas mined by the enemy, the ministry stressed.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions on the night of September 12 leading to 13. The Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani army’s engineer-sapper units, as well as Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency employees defused booby traps planted by Armenian military groups in Khojaly and Lachin districts.

Similarly, 90 E-001 M type anti-personnel mines, made in Armenia in 2021, were found and neutralized in the ravine gap of the Boyuk Ishigli Mount in Lachin District on September 20 as a result of demining activities carried out by the sappers.

Armenia spared no efforts to plant land mines on Azerbaijani territory, not only during the 30 years of occupation but also just before days of leaving Azerbaijani lands as envisaged in the trilateral statement in order to cause human casualties.

Rarely a day goes by without news of civilians or military personnel being injured or killed as a result of mine explosions in Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

Two Azerbaijani civilians, Tartar residents Rafail Bayramov (46) and Nijat Jabbarov (32), were injured as a result of an anti-personnel mine explosion on October 1. They were both admitted to the central district hospital. According to preliminary reports, their legs were amputated.

Armenia deliberately and constantly planted mines on Azerbaijani territories, in violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, thereby being a major threat to regional peace, security, and cooperation.