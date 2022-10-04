Azerbaijan, Israel discuss military cooperation

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Gantz discussed the military cooperation issues between the two nations on October 3, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Welcoming the guests, Hasanov underlined that the two nations' strong cooperation is important not only for the development of the two countries but also for guaranteeing regional security.

Gantz, in turn, expressed thanks for the sincere meeting and emphasized the need for further growing military cooperation and arranging similar meetings.

The meeting reviewed opportunities for the growth of military and military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel, the arrangement of working sessions of military professionals of various levels, as well as other subjects of mutual interest.

Prior to the meeting the Israeli delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs (Shehids) and paid tribute to the memory of those, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The Israeli Defense Minister signed The Book of Honor following the official welcome ceremony at the Defense Ministry.

Similarly, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also received Gantz to exchange views on the long-term military-technical cooperation between the two countries and prospects in the relevant field.

Meanwhile, on the same day, a telephone conversation took place between Hasanov, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian armed forces, Lt-Gen Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, the ministry said in a separate report.

The sides discussed bilateral military cooperation, as well as other topics of mutual importance, the ministry said.