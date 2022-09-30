NATO database training course wraps up in Baku

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The NATO Operational Capabilities Concept Evaluation and Feedback Program (OCC E&F) Database Training Course has wrapped up in Baku, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

At the conclusion ceremony on September 29, the participants were given a briefing on the outcome of the course.

The participants completed tasks such as establishing and administering IT (Information technology) infrastructure and OCC E&F software, as well as planning and analyzing OCC E&F operations, using the program during the course.

The participants were presented with relevant certificates at the end of the course.

The Operational Capability Concept Evaluation and Feedback Programme (OCC E&F) is a practical multipurpose military tool that serves as a vehicle for a closer operational relationship between the Alliance and a potential contributor to NATO-led operations by supporting partner efforts to develop forces that are fully interoperable and capable of operating with NATO standards and procedures.

Since 2012, JFC Brunssum has got a very important and active role in OCC E&F Programme. Based on the annual SHAPE list of OCC E&F activities, JFC Brunssum supports partner countries in activities related to OCC E&F Programme.