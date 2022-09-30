Pakistani expert upbeat on Azerbaijan's restoration work in liberated lands

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The restoration work being carried out by the government of Azerbaijan on the liberated lands is amazing, Chairman of the Board of Governors at the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad (ISSI), Khalid Mahmood said, Azernews reports via Trend.

The remarks were made on the sidelines of the 1st Azerbaijani Think Tank Forum in Shusha.

“I was very saddened to see the extent of the destruction caused by the occupying forces. Not only was the life of civilians disrupted, and infrastructure was destroyed, but even places of worship such as mosques were desecrated. The entire land is covered with mines, which complicates the restoration process even more," Mahmood said.

At the same time, the diplomat noted that it’s nice to see how much effort the Azerbaijani government and people are putting into the reconstruction process and building new infrastructure.

"Initiatives such as smart cities and villages, the airport in Fuzuli, which we saw today, are really impressive. I admire the Azerbaijani government and people's efforts," he added.

Further, he stressed that Armenia should finally start moving towards lasting peace for the entire region's benefit.

Azerbaijan and Pakistan cooperate in various sectors of the economy. The relations between the two countries date back to 1991. Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize Azerbaijan's independence.

The trade turnover between the two countries totaled $11.7 million in 2021.