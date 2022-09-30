Azerbaijan's Karabakh becoming important for entire Turkic world - Turkish analyst

By Trend

Azerbaijan's Karabakh is becoming important for the entire Turkic world, Director of the Eurasian Research Center of Türkiye Alev Kilic who visited Shusha within the delegation of the 1st Azerbaijan Think tank Forum participants told Trend.

“Today we have seen a devastated region and it usually takes a long time to conduct restoration work after destruction of such a scale. Besides, there is a huge problem of mines,” Kilic said.

“Despite all this, I’m really impressed with what has already been achieved during the restoration of the territories, from the construction of the Fuzuli airport to the restoration of old buildings in Shusha, along with the construction of new buildings. The new road, called the ‘Victory Road’, is very practical," he noted.

The guest also said that all this inspires confidence that Karabakh will very soon become not only a tourist attraction, but will also take a huge place in the Turkic world.

He noted that the demarcation process [between Armenia and Azerbaijan] should be carried out immediately.

Armenia still doesn’t want to accept the consequences of its defeat [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], but achieving peace is the only way out for it, added Kilic.