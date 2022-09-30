Bulgaria arranges official welcome ceremony for President Ilham Aliyev [PHOTO]

An official welcome ceremony has been held for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at Alexander Nevsky Square in Sofia, Bulgaria.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani President at the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Azerbaijani President.

The military orchestra played the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria.

The presidents reviewed the guard of honor.

President Ilham Aliyev saluted the Bulgarian soldiers.

State and government officials of Bulgaria were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev and members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Rumen Radev.

The guard of honor marched in front of the presidents.



