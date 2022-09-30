As nation marks Remembrance Day, President pays homage to martyrs in Karabakh

By Azernews

By Fuad Muxtar-Aqbabali

Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan on September 27 once again laid bare the simple truth about the Karabakh conflict, that is, who the real owners of the blood-soaked sacred Karabakh lands are.

The philosophy behind the love for Karabakh is simple but hard to grasp for those, who have nothing in common with Azerbaijan and various ethnicities on this land, who under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, joined hands and stood up for the liberation of Karabakh.

Each citizen of Azerbaijan irrespective of his/her ethnicity, shoulder to shoulder, fought and showed prowess for 44-day for the de-occupation of the lands from the Armenian yoke.

When the nation across the country rushed to pay tribute to the martyrs of the second Karabakh war on September 27 on the second anniversary of the liberation war, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva remained loyal to the voice of their hearts and traveled to the blood-soaked holiest Karabakh lands to pay homage to the martyrs on the venue where they became the nation's immortal heroes.

First, the president unveiled a memorial plaque in Qaraxanbayli village, Fuzuli District, the scene where the nation’s courageous sons first became martyrs, while assaulting the enemy’s fortified positions.

“Our martyrs sacrificed their lives for the Fatherland. We are proud of our martyrs. We are proud of our heroic soldiers and officers. The blood of our martyrs did not remain unavenged. We have avenged the blood of our martyrs. We took our revenge on the battlefield. We freed our native lands from the enemy and restored the territorial integrity of our country,” the Azerbaijani president said proudly.

The 44-day Patriotic War is Azerbaijan’s glorious history as the nation rose like a phoenix from its ashes and mobilized all its strength, united like a fist, and expelled the enemy from the native lands.

As the president eloquently underscored, the nation’s resolve and determination were tested in those fateful days, and thanks to the sacrifices and heroism of the heroic soldiers and officers, today the lands, razed to the ground by the archenemy, are being rebuilt.

“We are proud of our glorious Victory. At the same time, we are proud that we, the owners of these lands, are bringing life back to these lands,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized in Fuzuli, indicating the nation’s might and resolve to bring life back to Karabakh against all odds.

With farsightedness appropriate for the leader, driven by the nation’s wellbeing and reliable future in all senses, the Azerbaijani president added that “today, remembering the dear memory of our martyrs, we must make a promise to ourselves, we must make an oath that we will forever stand guard over our independence, we will forever stand guard over our territorial integrity”.

His call for the nation to love and care for the army reminds us in which part of the world we live and who our neighbors are, that is, we and the generations to come have to keep the powder dry to avert possible threats.

“We will not let the enemy raise its head again, we will not let them create a threat for us again. If we see it, we will act immediately. I am sure it won't be necessary because the increasing power of our country, including military power, is the guarantor of our independence and comfortable life,” the president added.

We are a happy generation that this glorious mission has fallen upon us. We are a happy generation that we are both witnesses and actors in this historical event. The next generations will always be proud of this glorious mission and history. We are proud that we are children of this land. We are proud that we have restored our rights on the battlefield, defeated the enemy, and from now on, we will live forever as a victorious nation, as a victorious country.

Once again, praying for peace for our martyrs, we must state that their dear memory will forever live in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people.