Austrian media covers trip of President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to Garakhanbayli village in Fuzuli district

By Trend

Austrian Dasfazit.at online newspaper has published an article about the trip of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Fist Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to the Garakhanbayli village of Fuzuli district on the second anniversary of second Karabakh war, celebrated on September 27-Remembrance Day, Trend reports.

The article notes that the destination wasn't chosen by chance, since there were intense battles during military operations to liberate the occupied territories in 2020 and Garakhanbayli was among those villages that were liberated from occupation on the first day of the war.

The article also informed about the memorial plaque in honor of martyrs installed near the village of Garakhanbayli, and cites the words of the president, who reiterated that the second Karabakh war is the glorious history of Azerbaijan, and that during the war the Azerbaijani people, united like a fist and expelled the enemy.

The article also noted that, speaking about the the liberation of the village of Garakhanbayli from the occupation, the Head of state said that there was an enemy trench near the plaque, and five or six defensive lines of the enemy were laid in this direction. President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijani soldiers, Azerbaijani officers were facing death to break through this and subsequent defense lines. As the president stated, after breaking through the first defensive line of the enemy, the victorious march of the Azerbaijani army began in this direction.

According to the article, Fuzuli district is in close proximity to the Karabakh region, where illegal Armenian troops still remain. Despite the fact that, according to the fourth paragraph of the tripartite statement of November 10, 2020, the troops were to be withdrawn from the territory of Azerbaijan, the de facto requirements of this paragraph haven't yet been implemented.

The material emphasized that in the period after the signing of the tripartite statement, illegal Armenian troops have repeatedly resorted to various kinds of provocations, and to this day continue to be on the territory of Azerbaijan, posing a threat to the national security of the country.

"Despite all the burdens and hardships of war, President Ilham Aliyev, speaking about the fact that 'we are a happy generation', which fell to 'this glorious mission', and 'that [we] are both witnesses and participants in this historic events', once again expressed his determination and integrity to defend the interests of Azerbaijan to the end," the article said.