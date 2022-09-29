Central Asia Weekly Review: Border conflict & border demarcation protocols

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Central Asia Weekly Review: 21-28 Sep 22

HIGHLIGHTS

Kazakhstan holds collective drills of CSTO

OSCE ready to help with equipping police of Kyrgyzstan

Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan ink protocol to end border conflict

Turkmenistan marks 31 years of independence

Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan sign joint protocol on border demarcation

KAZAKHSTAN

Kazakhstan holds collective drills of CSTO

Rapid reaction forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) launched drills in the Zhambyl and Alma-Ata regions of Kazakhstan.

The exercises, codenamed Interaction-2022, Poisk-2022, and Echelon-2022, will be held from September 26 to October 8.

During the movement of the military contingents, issues of commandant service, air defense, and comprehensive support will be worked out.

Earlier, the CSTO joint headquarters reported that the Interaction-2022 command and staff drill provides for working out the issues of preparing and conducting a joint operation to localize the armed conflict in the Central Asian region of collective security.

During the Poisk-2022 drills, the issues of organizing and conducting intelligence by the forces and means of the intelligence agencies of the CSTO member states in the interests of the collective rapid reaction forces of the organization will be worked out.

The special Echelon-2022 exercise is aimed at working out the issues of organizing logistics.

Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia agree to boost tourism cooperation

Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia debated issues concerning the expansion of cooperation in the spheres such as tourism, culture, and civil aviation.

The Kazakh PM noted that for the past years Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia established friendly and constructive relations.

“Muslims from around the world are looking forward to an opportunity to perform Hajj. This year 4,000 Kazakhstanis gained such a right thanks to attention and efforts of Saudi Arabia,” the PM said.

He also thanked Saudi Arabia for its active participation in the VII Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions held in Astana.

In turn, Saudi Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said that opening regular flights will give an additional impulse to strengthen bilateral ties and contribute to increasing the number of tourists and pilgrims.

KYRGYZSTAN

OSCE ready to help with equipping Kyrgyz police

Kyrgyz Deputy Interior Minister Oktyabr Urmambetov and OSCE Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Alexey Rogov discussed the process of stabilizing the conflict situation and restoring destroyed houses, infrastructure, military, and other facilities.

The OSCE official, who arrived in the Batken region as part of a diplomatic mission, expressed his readiness to provide comprehensive assistance in form of providing police officers and military personnel of the Internal Troops with the necessary equipment and various technical means.

An emergency situation has been introduced in the Batken region. Shooting began at several sites on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the morning of September 16. Settlements in Leilek and Batken districts came under fire. The Ministry of Health reported 198 victims, 62 people were killed. As a result of the armed conflict on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, residents of seven villages in Batken and Leilek districts, as well as Dzhekendi village in Chon-Alai district of Osh Region, left their homes.

UN Human Rights Committee to review Kyrgyzstan’s human rights record

The United Nations Human Rights Committee will review Kyrgyzstan’s human rights record at its upcoming session in Geneva, which starts on October 10, 2022.

The Committee will assess Kyrgyzstan’s compliance with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and adopt conclusions and recommendations based on the third periodic report about the implementation of the covenant submitted by Kyrgyzstan’s government, as well as other information, including NGO reports.

Human rights activists note a number of problems in the protection of fundamental freedoms in the republic, in particular increasing attempts by the authorities to control the media environment and suppress discussion on issues of public interest.

Human rights activists note increasing intimidation and harassment of journalists, bloggers, civil society activists, lawyers, and others, who criticize the authorities and speak out on corruption and other issues that are sensitive to those in power. It is of particular concern that a growing number of critics of the authorities have been subjected to surveillance, searches of their homes, detention, interrogation, and criminal prosecution in apparent retaliation for their journalistic and civic activities.

TAJIKISTAN

Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan ink protocol to end border conflict

As a result of negotiations, held on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border, to resolve the conflict escalations, a protocol for the termination of the border conflict between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan was signed.

The document was signed by the heads of the State Committee for National Security of the two countries - Saimumin Yatimov and Kamchybek Tashiev.

The sides expressed hope that the agreement will be fulfilled and peace will be reached.

“Today we signed the protocol that can be called demilitarization. Measures were taken; they are reflected in the documents, and now they only need to be observed. We also held talks on the sidelines and agreed that there should be no more conflicts on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border,” the Tajik official told journalists.

In turn, the Kyrgyz official noted that in order to prevent conflicts in the future, it was decided to suspend the border posts, "constantly leading to conflicts".

Tajikistan applies for UN Security Council

Tajikistan has applied as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The remarks were made by Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin at political discussions within the framework of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

“Tajikistan is nominating itself for the first time as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, hoping to take this seat in 2028,” Mukhriddin said.

According to him, small states should have more opportunities to contribute to the support of peace and security. At the same time, the diplomat noted the long-term contribution and participation of the republic in the activities of the UN and the presence of a unique peacekeeping experience.

TURKMENISTAN

Turkmenistan marks 31 years of independence

September 27 marks the 31st anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence.

The country’s capital city Ashgabat held a festive parade on the square in front of the State Tribune complex.

The cadets of the specialized military school named after Berdimuhamed Annayev of the Ministry of Defense, the Military Institute, the Naval Institute, the Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Border Institute, and the Institute of National Security, as well as battalions of military personnel of all branches of the military, marched in front of the podium with a harmonious step.

Behind them, military equipment drove across the square, and aviation in the sky.

A flower-laying ceremony at the Monument of Independence of Turkmenistan was also held early in the morning, which was attended by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, leaders and representatives of the government, parliament, public organizations, political parties, elders, heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Ashgabat and foreign guests of the holiday.

Turkmen reps took part in Int’l CIS Conference on dev’t of social services

Representatives of state bodies of the social and labor spheres of Turkmenistan took part in the International Conference of the CIS on the development of social services, including the rehabilitation of persons with disabilities, which was held online.

The conference discussed new methods and approaches in the social service systems of the CIS countries, issues of rehabilitation and observance of the rights of persons with disabilities, as well as topical issues in the development of the social service system in the Commonwealth states, innovative approaches to the provision of social services to the population, problems of social inclusion.

At the end of the online conference, the sides adopted a resolution on the development of social services, within the framework of which the CIS member states confirmed their readiness to further develop the social security system and modernize the system of support for persons with disabilities, including through consolidation of efforts and international cooperation.

UZBEKISTAN

Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan sign joint protocol on border demarcation

Kyrgyz Head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev and Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov signed a joint protocol on border demarcation on September 26.

According to a statement by the Kyrgyzstan government, the protocol envisages the initiation of the procedure for reaching an agreement on a new draft for certain sections of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border.

In March 2021, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agreed on a treaty to end the long-running dispute over the border that stretches a total of 1,379 kilometers but is not clearly demarcated.

Uzbekistan, Germany discuss issues of cooperation in field of labor migration

Uzbek and German diplomats discussed cooperation in expanding the geography of labor migration and strengthening interaction between the business circles of the two countries.

During the meeting, the president of the Frankfurt am Main city council, the council of elders and the commission for preparation and control of elections of the city Hilime Arslaner stated that Germany is sincerely pleased with the achievements of Uzbekistan and attaches great importance to further strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

It was noted that the interaction of the Central Asian countries within the framework of the SCO can be very useful.