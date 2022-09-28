President Ilham Aliyev viewed progress of construction works at building of secondary school No1 in Shusha

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the progress of construction works at a building of the secondary school No1 in the city of Shusha.

Special Representative of the President in Shusha district Aydin Karimov informed the head of state and the First Lady of the works carried out here.

The construction of the school building, which covers an area of 4,300 square meters, started in October, 2021. All conditions will be created in the 960-seat school.



