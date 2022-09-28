Baku, Moscow discuss unfolding regional developments

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov have discussed recent regional developments, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

In a telephone conversation on September 28, the top diplomats discussed the current situation in the region, including issues related to the implementation of trilateral statements, signed by the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders.

The ministers also exchanged views on current issues of the cooperation agenda between the two states and other issues of mutual interest.

The trilateral ceasefire deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the three-decade conflict over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region which along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement was set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

On November 26, 2021, the three leaders signed a statement and agreed on a number of issues, including the demarcation and delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border. On May 23, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed decrees on the creation of border delimitation and security commissions.

So far, two meetings of the border delimitation commissions led by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and his Armenian opposite side Mher Grigoryan was held prior to the border clashes that erupted as a result of the Armenian provocation on September 12-14.

Despite the latest Armenian provocations, Baku reaffirmed its readiness for urgent negotiations between the leaders towards ensuring lasting peace in line with the trilateral statements and the results of the meeting in Brussels.