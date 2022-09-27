Austrian media issues article on anniversary of Second Karabakh War

By Trend

Austrian Dasfazit.at online newspaper has published an article dedicated to the second anniversary of the Second Karabakh War (44-day war), Trend reports.

The article said that this is one of the most significant and key events in the history of Azerbaijan, when the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, defeated the Armenian army and restored the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. As a result of this event, the balance of power in the region was radically changed, and it also became a harbinger of a new reality, thereby contributing to the emergence of a new wide range of opportunities not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire region as a whole.

The material also stated that September 27 is celebrated in Azerbaijan as Remembrance Day. Azerbaijani people honor the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives both during the first and Second Karabakh Wars and for the entire 30-year period when the frozen conflict times became active on this day. The citizens of the country don't forget about the civilians of Azerbaijani cities who became victims of night bombings in 2020.

Moreover, the article highlights the fact that the Second Karabakh War has become a powerful factor that has contributed to an even closer unification of millions of Azerbaijanis around President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani army.

According to the article the long-term effective policy, strong economy, technically equipped at a high level and meeting modern standards, the country's army became the cornerstone that predetermined the success of Azerbaijan.