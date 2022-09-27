Top brass pays tribute to memories of martyrs on Remembrance Day

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov, along with military leadership visited the Alley of Honor and the Alley of Shehids (martyrs) on the occasion of the second anniversary of the 44-day Patriotic War, Azernews reports.

Initially, flowers were laid at the memorial of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, and homage was paid to his memory. Then the top brass paid a visit to the Second Alley of Shehids. The Azerbaijani National Anthem was performed, accompanied by a military orchestra.

A minute of silence was observed, prayers were offered, and flowers were placed at the graves of martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity.

Hasanov and the Ministry's leadership met with martyrs' families and relatives to offer condolences, as well as to address their concerns.

"September 27 is celebrated as Remembrance Day in Azerbaijan. May Allah rest the souls of Azerbaijani martyrs and give patience to their loved ones," Hasanov said.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan remains the dominant military power in the South Caucasus, Azernews reports, citing the Global Firepower assessment.

Azerbaijan has ranked 63rd out of 142 nations in terms of military power for the second year in a row. Georgia ranked 88th, while Armenia ranked 98th in terms of combat capabilities.

The final ranking takes into account factors ranging from military force and financial resources to logistical competence and location.



