Azerbaijani FM discusses regional security, multifaceted co-op with counterparts in New York

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has discussed regional security, as well as multifaceted cooperation with his counterparts on the margins of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

Slovenia

During a meeting with his Slovenian counterpart Tanja Fajon in New York, Bayramov stressed the importance of the two nations' political and economic cooperation, emphasizing the need to explore the potential for growing partnerships in economic, investment, tourism, and other sectors.

The minister briefed the opposite side on the history of Armenia's aggression towards Azerbaijan, its provocations in the post-conflict period, and the large-scale mine threats in the region.

Noting that Azerbaijan and Slovenia have good relations, Fajon expressed a desire in developing cooperation in the economic and energy sectors. She emphasized the need for expanding Slovenia's cooperation with Azerbaijan in the demining field as well.

Albania

Bayramov and his Albanian colleague Olta Xhacka met in New York to discuss the present state and prospects of bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Albania, as well as regional issues.

Bayramov expressed pleasure with the advancement of the Azerbaijan-Albania bilateral ties in a variety of spheres. The significance of high-level political engagement and interactions between the two nations for increasing bilateral cooperation was emphasized.

Bayramov underlined the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor, adding that cooperation in the energy field is one of the main directions of Azerbaijan-Albania relations.

Furthermore, the Azerbaijani top diplomat informed the opposing party of Armenia's recent provocation, noting that it was a flagrant violation of the trilateral statements, as well as the agreements reached by the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders under the auspices of European Union Council President Charles Michel, undermining the EU's mediation efforts.

In reply, the Albanian minister stated that his nation is interested in expanding the relations with Azerbaijan.

She expressed pleasure with the Azerbaijani-Albanian cooperation within international institutions, emphasizing that it is critical to maintaining dialogue on international and regional problems of mutual importance.

The meeting also discussed the opportunities for extending cooperation in economic, trade, energy, investment, tourism, and other spheres, as well as the further development of political relations between the two nations.

Andorra

During his visit to New York, Bayramov met with Andorran Foreign Minister Maria Ubach i Font to discuss the future of bilateral ties.

Bayramov said that diplomatic relations between the two nations are flourishing, adding that Azerbaijan is interested in cooperating with Andorra in a variety of fields, including tourism and education. During the meeting, the minister informed the other party about the post-conflict situation in the South Caucasus.

Font expressed her satisfaction with Azerbaijan-Andorra relations, calling for the expansion of cooperation within the relevant forums at a number of international organizations.

The minister stressed that Andorran companies are keen on cooperating with Azerbaijan due to the country's favorable business environment.