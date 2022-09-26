Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker to meet Russian State Duma Chairman

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Chairman of Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin has arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

The Russian official was met by Azerbaijani Parleiamnet's First Deputy Chairman Ali Huseynli, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu, the Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov, and other officials at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Volodin and Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova will meet today to discuss the role of parliaments in legislative support for the presidents’ steps.

Earlier, in a telephone conversation with Gafarova, Volodin confirmed his visit to Baku, which was scheduled for mid-September.

The main goal of the visit is to exchange views on all issues on the current agenda of Russian-Azerbaijani relations.

To recall, the Russian official last visited Azerbaijan back on June 24-25, 2018.

Besides, on September 23, 2020, a meeting was held in Moscow between Volodin and Gafarova.

Azerbaijan and Russia cooperate in different sectors, such as economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. Over 230 intergovernmental and intercompany documents have been signed between the two countries and six "road maps" are being implemented.

Azerbaijan's investments in the Russian economy have exceeded $1.2 billion, with the majority of the investments being in the non-oil sector. In addition, Russian investments in Azerbaijan's economy totaled $6.3 billion with $5 billion in the oil sector and $1.3 billion in the non-oil sectors.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.9 billion in 2021, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner.