Supreme Commander-in-Chief praises Azerbaijan Army's decisive response measures - minister

By Trend

The official meeting, chaired by the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, was held at the Central Command Post on September 24, Trend reports referring to the country's Defense Ministry.

Deputies of the Minister of Defense, commanders of types of troops, and chiefs of main departments, departments and services of the ministry participated in the meeting. Commanders of the Army Corps and formations stationed in the liberated territories were also involved in the meeting via video teleconference.

First, the memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, and martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, were honored by observing a minute of silence.

The minister of defense delivered to the meeting participants the tasks assigned to the Azerbaijan Army by the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

He emphasized that the Supreme Commander-in-Chief highly appreciated the decisive retaliatory measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army to suppress a large-scale provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces on September 12-14, 2022.

It was noted that the successful retaliatory measures, taken at night by units of various types of troops cooperating simultaneously with each other in several directions in a mountainous area with difficult terrain, became another innovation contributed to military science by the Azerbaijan Army. These battles will be researched and analyzed by the world's leading military experts.

During the meeting, there was analyzed the current operational situation in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar and Lachin districts, as well as in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed.

Hasanov gave specific instructions to increase the military personnel’s vigilance and to immediately and decisively suppress any possible provocation of the Armenian armed forces.

The minister also gave instructions to the relevant officers on completing the winter preparatory work in the units according to the plan and delivering the necessary supplies to the units stationed in mountainous areas.

He noted the importance of quick completion of the necessary measures, related to the organization of the Azerbaijan Army Units’ service and combat activities in new deployment points, instructed by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, in cooperation with other government agencies.

The minister highlighted the significant role of the work carried out by troops to improve the service and living conditions in maintaining the combat and moral-psychological state of servicemen at a high level.

Then Hasanov gave instructions to keep the martyrs' families and servicemen, who lost their health, in the spotlight and to sensitively treat their concerns.

At the end of the official meeting, high-ranking officers were given specific instructions on organizing the troops’ service and the ideological work, further improving military personnel’s service conditions, social and living conditions, and medical support, as well as continuing engineering activities in the liberated territories.