Baku, Tehran mull regional situation, Armenia's fresh border provocation

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian have discussed the regional situation, as well as the recent Armenian border provocations, Azernews reports.

During the meeting on the margins of the 77th UN General Assembly session, the ministers exchanged views on regional issues, as well as bilateral ties.

Bayramov briefed his Iranian colleague about Armenia's fresh provocations near the Azerbaijani border.

“[I] met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. We discussed the latest developments in bilateral ties and regional situation. I informed my colleague about the recent provocations by Armenia,” Bayramov tweeted.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions on the night of September 12 leading to 13.

The Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

The clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities. As a result, 79 armed forces personnel were killed, the ministry detailed.

So far, the Armenian government reported 207 losses among its own military personnel. Moreover, 293 soldiers and three civilians were wounded, and 20 soldiers were taken as prisoners.