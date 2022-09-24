Azerbaijani servicemen wounded as result of shelling by Armenian Armed Forces

The Armenian Armed Forces units from the positions in the directions of Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region and Jermuk settlement using various caliber small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, stationed in the directions of Istisu and Zaylik settlements of the Kalbajar district on September 23, starting from 19:30 to 23:40 (GMT +4), Azernews reports via Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army, Rashad Amanullayev, Ruhid Rahimzade, and Ravan Javadov were wounded as a result of the fire.

“The injured servicemen immediately received first medical aid. Nothing threatens their lives. The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures,” the ministry said.

“We declare that the entire responsibility for the incident falls on the Armenian military-political leadership that purposefully escalates the situation,” added the ministry.