Azerbaijani FM addresses global security & cooperation issues at UN

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has addressed global and regional security, as well as cooperation issues on the margins of the 77th UN General Assembly session in New York, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

CICA

As part of his visit to New York, Bayramov attended the informal meeting of the foreign ministers of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on September 22.

Addressing the meeting, chaired by Kazakhstan, Bayramov underlined the growing need for regional engagement and cooperation in light of the mounting threats to global security. In this regard, he stressed CICA’s importance as a platform for encouraging communication and cooperation, as well as developing confidence and maintaining regional security and prosperity.

He emphasized the importance of respecting international legal norms and principles, particularly sovereignty, territorial integrity, and border inviolability, to preserve regional and global peace and stability. The importance of the CICA for the implementation of confidence-building measures was noted.

Moreover, CICA’s confidence-building measures on safe and efficient transport corridor systems, which have been coordinated by Azerbaijan, were underlined.

The minister stressed that Azerbaijan is actively promoting communication projects such as East-West and North-South transit corridors between the CICA member nations. In this context, the minister underlined the relevance of the Zangazur Corridor, which would significantly contribute to regional and global peace by promoting local, regional, as well as trans-regional trade.

During the meeting, matters concerning the preparations for the CICA’s Astana Summit were also addressed.

Organization of Islamic Cooperation

On September 22, Bayramov attended the annual coordination meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states in New York.

In his address to the meeting chaired by Pakistan, Bayramov reaffirmed Azerbaijan's commitment to Islamic solidarity, as well as to the Islamic ideals of peace, tolerance, togetherness, harmony, and justice for the benefit of humanity's progress and prosperity.

The top diplomat described the OIC, as the main international organization, as well as one of the key actors in ensuring peace and stability in the Muslim world. Moreover, Azerbaijan’s concern over the escalating insecurity and conflict in various Muslim countries was underlined.

Bayramov briefed the participants about Azerbaijan’s contribution to multiculturalism and interreligious dialogue, underlining the importance of the Baku Process, which has been operating since 2008.

Bayramov thanked the OIC for the extensive and continuous support to Azerbaijan both during the occupation of its territories by Armenia, as well as in the post-conflict period. The minister also spoke about Azerbaijan’s steps in ensuring regional peace and stability.