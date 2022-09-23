President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Saudi Arabia

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the occasion of the country's national holiday.

Your Majesty,

Dear Brother,

I cordially congratulate you and through you, your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Announcement of the Kingdom.

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia are united by the bonds of friendship and brotherhood nurtured by the shared spiritual values of our people. Our constantly expanding political dialogue and high level of interstate relations greatly contribute to the comprehensive development of our collaboration. Currently, it is gratifying to see the successful development of our partnership based on these good traditions, mutual trust, and support.

Our people never forget the constant support and fair position of your brotherly country for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, its sovereignty and inviolability of its internationally recognized borders in line with international law norms and principles, and the requirements of relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.

The restoration of our country’s territorial integrity has further opened up our cooperation opportunities in economic, and particularly energy areas. At the same time, the construction of a Wind Power Plant in Azerbaijan by ACWA Power, one of the leading companies in Saudi Arabia is a clear example of our beneficial interaction in the renewable energy sector.

I am confident that the friendly Azerbaijani-Saudi relations and our bilateral and multilateral cooperation based on strong Islamic solidarity will continue to expand and strengthen through our joint efforts in accordance with the will of our brotherly peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you strong health, success in your activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia.

Sincerely,