Azerbaijan’s top diplomat discusses multidimensional cooperation with int'l partners at UN

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has discussed multidimensional cooperation, as well as regional situation with foreign colleagues on the margins of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

International Crisis Group

During the meeting with International Crisis Group President and CEO Dr. Comfort Ero in New York, Bayramov spoke about Azerbaijan's efforts to restore regional peace and stability following the 44-day war, as well as rehabilitation and reconstruction work being carried out in the liberated lands. The sides exchanged views on a regional peace proposal and stability.

Bayramov emphasized that, despite Armenia's recent provocations, Azerbaijan remains committed to the peace negotiations to take the process ahead.

At the meeting, issues related to the reports, compiled by the International Crisis Group on Azerbaijan, were brought to the attention of the opposite side, and the group's concerns on a number of issues were addressed.

North Macedonia

Bayramov and his North Macedonian counterpart Dimitar Kovacevski discussed the Azerbaijani-North Macedonian bilateral relations and the regional situation in New York.

Bayramov expressed his pleasure with Azerbaijani and North Macedonian cordial relations. Azerbaijan's efforts in the energy sector, as well as future plans, were brought to the attention of the opposite side.

The minister gave detailed information about the 30-year-long occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, which ended in the 2020 second Karabakh war, as well as the destruction of cities and villages in Karabakh, including the new regional situation that has emerged after the 44-day war, the work done by the country to implement the trilateral statements, as well as the latest provocations (September 12-13, 2022) committed by Armenian on the state border.

Kovacevski expressed his interest in the deepening of relations between the two nations, emphasizing the need for institutional interactions. The importance of Azerbaijan's contribution to Europe's energy security was stressed.

The parties also addressed collaboration within the OSCE and other international organizations, as well as other areas of mutual interest.

Poland

Bayramov and his Polish counterpart, the acting chairman of the OSCE Zbigniew Rau, discussed cooperation within the framework of the organization on the sidelines of the 77th UNGA session on September 22.

The sides exchanged views on regional and international security issues, as well as on Armenia's constant provocations, causes for and consequences of the recent tensions in the region.

Serbia

Similarly, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic in the same venue.

"Glad to meet with FM of Serbia Nikola Selakovic and discuss the issues on the agenda of friendship and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia, cooperation with international organizations, as well as regional security," Bayramov tweeted.

Venezuela

Bayramov and his Venezuelan counterpart Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa discussed the Azerbaijani-Venezuelan relations, as well as the perspectives and cooperation within Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement on the margins of the 77th UNGA session.

The meeting also focused on other multilateral platforms, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Bayramov also attended an official reception organized by US President Joe Biden in New York.