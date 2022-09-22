French media publishes article about attacks of Armenian radicals on Azerbaijani Embassy

By Trend

The French La Gazette online newspaper published an article about regular attacks carried out by radical groups on diplomatic representatives of Azerbaijan abroad, including in Britain, the US and France, and the lack of reaction to these attacks of the police of these countries, Trend reports.

The article noted that after the recent tension on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border Armenian organizations abroad are conducting regular attacks on diplomatic representatives of Azerbaijan.

"Armenian radical groups tried to carry out a rally in front of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Washington on September 15. American police didn't react to the attempts of Armenian nationalists although, according to Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, US authorities are obliged to organize security for the Azerbaijani Embassy," the article stated.

The material also informed about the attack of Armenian radicals on the Azerbaijani Embassy in France last week. An employee of a diplomatic mission risking his life, managed to prevent the infiltration of Armenian radicals into the building, while the French police should be guarding the diplomatic missions.

"The safety of diplomatic mission should be ensured by the host country in accordance with Vienna Convention on Diplomatic relations dated 1961. Where was the French police at this time, which is obliged to protect the embassy?" the article said.

The article expressed hope that acts of vandalism committed against the Azerbaijani Embassies will be properly investigated, and these events will be given a legal assessment.

"Otherwise this may happen again, becoming a serious blow to the bilateral relations and mutual trust between Azerbaijan and the countries where provocations were committed," stressed the article.