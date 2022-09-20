Azerbaijan allocates funds for overhaul of Dashkasan-Khoshbulag-Astaf highway - decree

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev decreed on additional measures in connection with an overhaul of the Dashkasan-Khoshbulag-Astaf road in Dashkasan District.

The decree stated that the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads has been allocated 9.5 million manats ($5.5 million) from the amount indicated in subparagraph 1.26.18 'Allocating funds envisaged for state capital investments in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022' in order to complete the overhaul of highway, which connects nine settlements with a population of 7,000 people.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has been instructed to provide funding in the amount specified in part one of the decree and resolve issues arising from it.