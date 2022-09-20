Azerbaijani Navy holding command-staff drills

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Naval Forces are conducting command-staff drills under the approved annual combat training plan for 2022, Azernews reports, per the Defense Ministry.

Prior to the military exercises, Naval Forces Commander Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov was reported on the status of the drills as well as forthcoming activities.

The major goals of the military exercises are to strengthen commanders and staff officers' practical abilities in making quick decisions and making good use of available resources under a variety of scenarios that may arise during the formation and conduct of the war, as well as to improve military personnel's knowledge and abilities, the ministry said.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani seamen ranked first in the international Sea Cup contest held as part of the International Army Games-2022 in Azerbaijan's territorial waters in the Caspian Sea.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve the combat readiness of the military personnel.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.