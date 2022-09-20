Ukrainian envoy grateful for Azerbaijan's regular humanitarian support

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Ukraine is grateful to Azerbaijan for the regular humanitarian support it has been providing since the first day of the conflict, Ukraine's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky said.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the exhibition of children's drawings, entitled 'Mom, I don't want war' in Baku, organized by the embassies of Poland and Ukraine in Azerbaijan under the chairmanship of the Polish Education Ministry.

Kanevsky noted that tons of food products, medicine, and other necessary goods constantly arrive in Ukraine from Azerbaijan.

Similarly, Polish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rafal Poborsk stressed that Poland is very pleased that Azerbaijan is among the countries that provide Ukraine with the humanitarian support it needs today.

He also added that he was very saddened by the news of those killed as a result of tension on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

"I express my deepest condolences. Our thoughts are with the families and children of the martyrs. I want to wish that peace will be established in Ukraine and Azerbaijan soon," Poborsk said.

The Azerbaijani government, as well as Baku and Sumgayit cities, have earlier sent 807 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, consisting of medicines, medical supplies, as well as food products.

On July 5, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Ukrainian ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky told the media that Azerbaijan had supplied over 1,500 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Another 20 tons of humanitarian aid were dispatched to Ukraine's Dnieper back in May.

On February 27 and March 12, 2022, a total of nearly 520 tons of humanitarian aid consisting of medicines, medical supplies, instruments, and equipment, as well as food products, with a total amount of AZN21.5 million (more than €11.5 million) was sent to Ukraine on the orders of the Azerbaijani leadership.

On April 21, another humanitarian aid with a total weight of more than 170 tons was sent to Ukraine. The aid included medicines and medical supplies worth AZN3.37 million ($1.98 million), as well as food products worth AZN1million ($590,000).