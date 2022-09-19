Baku protests at Paris over failing to protect embassy from Armenian extremists’ attack

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Baku has sent a note of protest to Paris over its failure to protect the Azerbaijani embassy in France from the attack of the Armenian extremists, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

On September 19, 2022, French ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, and the note of the protest over the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris by extremist Armenian groups was delivered to the ambassador.

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Xalaf Xalafov brought to the attention of the opposite side that the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris by a group of radical extremist forces of the Armenian diaspora in France was demonstrably accompanied by a gross violation of French laws and generally recognized international legal norms.

The embassy building sustained material damage during the attack, posing a threat to the diplomatic mission's operations and the lives of its staff.

Xalafov severely condemned the development of conditions for extremist Armenian organizations' acts and the failure to prevent them in time. Deep regret was expressed for France's failure to fulfill its obligation to ensure the security of diplomatic missions by the host country in accordance with the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Also, it was demanded that the act of vandalism, which endangers the diplomatic mission and its staff, should be thoroughly investigated by the French law-enforcement agencies, an appropriate legal assessment should be issued, the guilty individuals should be brought to justice, and compensation should be provided for the damage caused.

The French ambassador said that the incident against the Azerbaijani embassy was regrettable. It was noted that relevant steps will be taken to provide a legal assessment of the incident in line with the request of Azerbaijan.

Following the recent border clashes between Azerbaijani and Armenian military forces in response to the latter's provocation, a number of Azerbaijani missions overseas have come under attack and were vandalized by Armenian fanatical groups.

On September 18, Armenian extremists in France stormed the building of the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris.