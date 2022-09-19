Azerbaijan allocates funds for building new modular educational institutions - decree

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to continue work on the construction of educational institutions of a modular type in Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, in accordance with paragraph 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, it was decided:

1. For continuing work on the construction of educational institutions of a modular type in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, allocate five million manat ($2.94 million) to the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan in accordance with the annex to this decree provided for in subparagraph 1.8.3 "Distribution of funds provided in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2022 for public investments (investment expenditures)", approved by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated February 10, 2022 No. 3143.

2. Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan to provide funding in accordance with the distribution provided in the annex to this decree.

3. Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan to resolve issues arising from this decree.

4. This decree comes into force from the date of signing.

The list of modular schools envisaged for construction on the territory of Azerbaijan can be found here.