Azerbaijani serviceman dies after being seriously wounded while preventing provocation of Armenian Armed Forces

18 September 2022 [11:41] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

On September 17, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani army, ensign Yusif Gurbanov died at the Main Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan after being seriously injured while preventing a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

It is noted that, despite all the efforts of doctors, it was not possible to save his life.

"We express our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the deceased serviceman," the ministry said.

