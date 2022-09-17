Youtube channel VMedia suggests Nancy Pelosi to have decency not to forget about Azerbaijani side of the conflict [VIDEO]

By Trend

In the context of a visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Armenia, Youtube channel VMedia wondered why she, as a high-ranking American politician and a well-known human rights advocate, has never tried to fix her support to Azerbaijan, when 20% of the country’s territory remained occupied by the Armenian Armed Forces for thirty years, Trend reports.

"And now Politico claims that ‘Pelosi will travel to Armenia … in a show of support for the country, which has been locked in a deadly fight with Azerbaijan.’

We would like to suggest Mrs Pelosi remain committed to her image of unbiased and zealous guardian of human rights during her visit to Yerevan, and finally ask the Armenians the following question: How come Azerbaijani cities and villages located on a territory equal to the size of modern Lebanon have been razed to the ground, with the cultural, spiritual, religious and historical heritage of this Azerbaijani region shamelessly destroyed or seriously damaged during the thirty years of occupation?", says in video material.



