Our compatriots living in UK protests Armenian provocations

By Trend

Diaspora organizations operating in the UK held a peaceful protest in front of the Armenian embassy in London, Trend reports.

Our compatriots protested Armenian provocation, destruction of Azerbaijani cultural heritage and mining of the Azerbaijani lands. Anxiety about the fate of the missing Azerbaijanis was expressed, the attention of the political circles were drawn to the factors hindering the peace.

Slogans- "Armenia attacks, Azerbaijan protects its borders!", "Armenia says no to peace, chooses war!", "Azerbaijan demands justice!", "Armenia, stop mining!", "Mines kill civilians!", "Mining of the Azerbaijani lands is a war crime!" were voiced. Participants called on the international community to take measures to stop Armenia's aggressive policy.