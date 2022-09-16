Azerbaijan discloses full list of Armenia's destroyed military equipment in fresh border clashes [VIDEO]

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has provided a full list of Armenia’s military equipment destroyed in the latest border clashes, Azernews reports.

As a result of the counter-measures by the Azerbaijani army units, two S-300 5N63 IYR radars, three S-300 5P85 BG launchers in Goris region and Novruzlu (Kakhnut) settlement directions, as well as two S-125 RTS-125 radars of the Armenian armed forces in Basarkechar region and Ashagi Garanlig (Martuni) settlement directions were destroyed.

As of September 16, the Armenian government reported 135 losses.

The Armenian armed forces' air defense system was also destroyed in the indicated direction. Furthermore, the enemy's Zhitel electronic warfare (EW) system, up to 20 guns and howitzers, over 10 mortars, as well as a total of 32 vehicles, six of which with weapons, were rendered harmless.

Additionally, three KAMAZ, one Ural, and a UAZ-3962 military vehicle with ammunition, as well as three units of engineering equipment, three mortars, an Igla-S portable anti-aircraft missile system, 135 different assault rifles, machine guns, grenade launchers, 20 boxes of hand grenades, two optical devices, two communication equipment, and over 14,500 pieces of ammunition owned by the Armenian armed forces, were seized as trophies.

In total, the Azerbaijani army has gained control of 53 enemy combat positions, two mortar fire positions, and a substantial number of dominating heights, as well as the permanent deployment of the 538th Separate Mountain Motor Rifle Brigade in the Zod direction, the starting positions of the 2 S-300 and 2- x S-125 divisions.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions during the night of September 13. At night, Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

The clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities. As a result, 71 armed forces personnel were killed, the ministry detailed.

The Azerbaijan military units stationed in these areas took decisive retaliatory measures to suppress the provocations of the Armenian armed forces and military threats to Azerbaijan's territory and sovereignty, as well as to ensure the safety of military personnel, including civilian workers involved in infrastructure construction in Kalbajar and Lachin districts, the ministry emphasized.



