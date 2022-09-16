Armenia attempting to revive new large-scale war in South Caucasus – US experts

By Trend

The Armenian armed provocations in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijan-Armenian border are treacherous actions committed by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, US expert Peter Tase told Trend.

He stressed that today Armenia is attempting to revive a new large-scale war in the South Caucasus.

"The US Department of State should call upon Yerevan to abide by the trilateral agreement of November 10, 2020. The EU member states and Washington are definitely not prepared to handle and curtail an armed conflict. On the other hand, the best remedy to crush and contain the fascist Armenian regime’s threat, are the legendary and highly trained Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Tase stated.

According to him, the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States has a special role to play in this difficult situation.

“The Council must initiate official contacts with other multilateral organizations, including NATO, OSCE, and the US and call upon the UN Security Council to hold a hearing on the current situation in the South Caucasus, where Armenia is the sole source of turmoil and destruction. Going unpunished, Armenia will continue to commit provocative actions. Armenia has always, historically violated international law and has become a significant geopolitical nightmare for the EU. Armenia wants to preserve its economic status quo within its borders, which consists of drug smuggling, weapons smuggling and emboldening international terrorist organizations. To divert the international attention from these major schemes that generate dark money, Yerevan uses armed provocations in the border areas inside Azerbaijan," Tase added.

As he noted, the Armenian leadership has turned the country into a failed state. Azerbaijan, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, has shown a great level of humanism and cooperation, fully respecting all international laws and EU Conventions of Human Rights, and a strong will to cooperate in building peace. Baku has maintained highly reliable positions that defend European security and guarantee closer cooperation with Brussels and Washington.

As US analyst Irina Tsukerman said in an interview with Trend, Pashinyan is resorting to provocations to undermine the peace talks.

"There is no better way to divert attention from widespread criticism than to provoke tensions to undermine and sabotage the peace talks. Armenian lobbyists are sparing no effort to use the situation to attack Azerbaijan's image in the US and Europe. Azerbaijan needs to conduct a clear information and education campaign about the peace process, Armenian provocations, and the security implications of it for the international community," Tsukerman said.



