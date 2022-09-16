Azerbaijan, EU envoy discuss urgent actions to normalize regional situation

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

On September 14, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar discussed urgent actions to address the tension between Yerevan and Baku.

The discussion took place during Klaar's visit to Baku.

During the conversation, Bayramov informed Klaar about the death of Azerbaijani servicemen while suppressing the latest provocations committed by Armenia in the border districts. He also emphasized that the Azerbaijani Army's retaliatory measures were only targeted at military facilities.

Moreover, the minister noted that Armenia's provocations grossly violate the EU Council-brokered trilateral statements and agreements signed by the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders, as well as damaged mediation efforts. He stressed that the Armenian armed detachments have not been completely withdrawn from the Azerbaijani territory, despite its obligations.

Further, the Azerbaijani minister added that Armenia infringed upon the ceasefire agreement and continues shelling Azerbaijani positions in spite of international calls and Azerbaijan's intention of a humanitarian ceasefire.

In turn, Klaar outlined the need to end the clashes and stabilize the situation. He stressed the importance to resume the normalization process and negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Klaar also stressed that the EU is ready to create conditions for bilateral meetings between the two countries.

Furthermore, the sides exchanged views on other regional issues.

Earlier, the EU representative met with President Ilham Aliyev to discuss the regional tensions.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions during the night of September 13. At night, Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

The clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities. As a result, 71 armed forces personnel were killed, the ministry said.

The Azerbaijan military units stationed in these areas took decisive retaliatory measures to suppress the provocations of the Armenian armed forces and military threats to Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as to ensure the safety of military personnel, including civilian workers involved in infrastructure construction in Kalbajar and Lachin districts, the ministry emphasized.

As of September 14, the Armenian government reported 105 losses among military personnel.