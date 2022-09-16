Azerbaijani diaspora protests at Armenian provocations

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani diaspora organizations in Europe protested against Armenia's military provocation, the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora of Azerbaijan said.

This way, the Azerbaijani community of Italy appealed to the local and international community over the large-scale provocation by the units of the Armenian armed forces on the night of September 12, 2022.

The statement, signed by the Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Italy Union Farid Abbasov, provides detailed information about the military provocation of Armenia and draws attention to the reasons for this aggression. The statement notes that the entire responsibility for the provocation, conflict, and losses lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia.

The statement emphasized that the aggressive policy of Armenia completely contradicts the norms of international law, and hinders the normalization of relations, and the peace process in the region. At a time when Azerbaijan is carrying out large-scale restoration and construction work in the territories liberated from occupation, the Armenian side is doing everything to slow down this process.

"The Azerbaijani community living in Italy, demands that the world community take practical steps in the international legal plane to prevent such actions of Armenia in the future," the statement said.

Furthermore, the Azerbaijani-Dutch Odlar Yurdu society also expressed strong protest against the large-scale provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces.

The statement, signed by the chairman of the Society, Firangiz Bagirova, addressed to the local and international community, described in detail the war crime of Armenia, Azerbaijan's efforts to normalize relations, and the peace process in the South Caucasus.

Moreover, the statements released by the House of Azerbaijan in Hungary, the Azerbaijani community of the German city of Hannover, Azerbaijani Cultural Association operating in France's Nantes informed in detail another act of aggression committed by Armenia.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions during the night of September 13. At night, Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

The clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities. As a result, 71 servicemen were killed, the ministry detailed.

The Azerbaijan military units stationed in these areas took decisive retaliatory measures to suppress the provocations of the Armenian armed forces and military threats to Azerbaijan's territory and sovereignty, as well as to ensure the safety of military personnel, including civilian workers involved in infrastructure construction in Kalbajar and Lachin districts, the ministry emphasized.

As of September 14, the Armenian government reported 105 losses among military personnel.