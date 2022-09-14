Armenia's not admitting defeat in Second Karabakh War infringes upon trilateral statement – Turkish military expert

By Trend

Armenia infringes upon the trilateral statement by not admitting defeat in the second Karabakh war, renowned Turkish military expert Abdullah Agar said, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

"Armenia's violating the ceasefire agreement testifies to its claims not only for Karabakh but also for other districts of Azerbaijan," he said.

Agar stressed that Armenia incites its allies against Azerbaijan by providing biased information about Azerbaijan.

He added that despite the aggressive behavior of Armenia during the latest provocations, Azerbaijan remained committed to international law principles.

During the night of September 12, the Armenian armed forces units committed large-scale provocations in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border. At night, the sabotage groups of the Armenian armed forces using the mountainous terrain of the area and the existing ravine gaps mined the territories and supply roads between the positions of the Azerbaijan Army Units in different directions.

The confrontation occurred as a result of urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units in order to immediately suppress these actions.