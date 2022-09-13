TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani Army positions shelled by Armenian troops in Lachin direction

13 September 2022 [19:30] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Despite the declared ceasefire, the Armenian armed forces units from positions in the direction of Vagudi settlement of Garakilsa district of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border shelled the Azerbaijan Army positions from small arms in the direction of Ahmadli settlement of Lachin district at 16:55 (GMT+4) on September 13, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures.

Despite the declaration of a ceasefire since 09:00, Armenia is intensively violating it along the border by using artillery and other heavy weapons.

